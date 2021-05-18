Munna Bhai,16 aides found guilty of dacoity, murder

ONGOLE

18 May 2021

Dreaded gangster Md. Abdul Samad alias Munna Bhai and 16 of his accomplices were pronounced guilty of dacoity and murder on the Chennai-Kolkata highway in three cases, by a Prakasam district court on Tuesday.

They were also found guilty in the fourth case relating to possession of 9 mm carbine machine gun under the Indian Arms Act by VIII Additional District and Sessions Judge cum Family Court Judge G. Manohar Reddy.

The Judge adjourned the cases to May 20 for announcing the quantum of sentence.

The judge upheld the submission of Public Prosecutor S. Sivaramakrishna Prasad that the accused had murdered six truck drivers and cleaners Ramar Shekar and Perumal Subramanium from Tamil Nadu, G.Syambabu and G.Vinod Kumar from Andhra Pradesh and Bhushan yadav and Chandan Kumar Mehatho from Bihar and made away with iron rod loads on the Chennai-Kolkota highway in Prakasam disrict and disposed them of to scrap dealers in the year 2008.

Munna Bhai and his accomplices Sk Riyas, Syed Hidayuthulla, Md.Jamaluddin, Batala Salamon, Y. Chinna Veeraswamy, G Bhanu Prakash, Rachamala Sampath, G. Sreedhar, Sk. Hafeez, A Gangadhar Rao, Sk.Kamal Saheb, Sk.Rahamuthulla, Sk. Dada Peer, Sk Irfan and Sk Rafi were charged under various IPC Sections and 25 (2)(1) of Indian Arms Act. Protracted investigation by police officer T. Shankar Reddy and including head constables Y.Srinivasa Rao alias Vasu and Srinivasa Rao led to breakthrough in the cases.

Three other murder for gain cases are under different stages of trial.