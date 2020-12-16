Municipalities should be declared Swachh cities by Oct. 2021: Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has directed all Municipal Commissioners to make plans for declaring the municipalities as Swachh Cities by October 21, 2021.
Speaking at a workshop attended by Municipal Commissioners in the district to form an action plan, the Collector said a detailed action plan should be formulated by them. They should ensure that roads, parks and residential and commercial areas were kept clean.
Solid Waste Management should be given priority and people should be told about the importance of segregation of dry and wet waste at door-to-door level. The urban local bodies should plan for day-to-day action and take all stakeholders, more so people, into confidence so that the action plan became successful.
The urban local bodies should form Swachatha teams and officials should take seriously all the sanitation programmes.
Public campaigns should be held at public places from December 28 to 31, in which NGOs, people, traders should take part, he said.
Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha, Regional Director, Srinivasa Rao, Unicef representative Subhash, Swachh Andhra corporation representative Javed, pollution control board officials were present.
