Municipal workers to strike work from Dec. 26 in Andhra Pradesh

December 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Every political party should include our demand for regularisation of services of contract employees in their manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here, federation general secretary K. Umamaheshwar Rao said, “The YSRCP had promised the contract employees in 2019 that their services would be regularised within six months of coming to power. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that equal pay would be given for equal work. But, he has reneged on all the promises.”

“Around 46,000 municipal contract employees in the State have pinned their hopes on the Chief Minister, but he has dashed all their hopes,” he added.

To press for their demands, the federation, in association with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), would go on indefinite protest from December 26, Mr. Umamaheshwar Rao said, giving a call to the municipal workers, sanitary workers, employees of the Engineering Department from the corporations and Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) drivers across the State to participate in the protest.

He said the government was exploiting the contract workers by making them work more for a lesser pay, and that the injustice should not conitinue.

