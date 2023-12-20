GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Municipal workers to strike work from Dec. 26 in Andhra Pradesh

They accuse Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of reneging on his promises of regularising the services of contract workers and ensuring equal pay for equal work

December 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Leaders of the Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation at a media conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation at a media conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Every political party should include our demand for regularisation of services of contract employees in their manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here, federation general secretary K. Umamaheshwar Rao said, “The YSRCP had promised the contract employees in 2019 that their services would be regularised within six months of coming to power. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that equal pay would be given for equal work. But, he has reneged on all the promises.”

“Around 46,000 municipal contract employees in the State have pinned their hopes on the Chief Minister, but he has dashed all their hopes,” he added.

To press for their demands, the federation, in association with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), would go on indefinite protest from December 26, Mr. Umamaheshwar Rao said, giving a call to the municipal workers, sanitary workers, employees of the Engineering Department from the corporations and Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) drivers across the State to participate in the protest.

He said the government was exploiting the contract workers by making them work more for a lesser pay, and that the injustice should not conitinue.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / labour / unions / human rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.