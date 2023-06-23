ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal workers to launch protests for regularisation of contract and outsourced staff

June 23, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Announce a series of events starting from June 25 for achieving their demands

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation leaders releasing their protest plan at a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation (APMWEF) president K. Naga Bhushan and general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao demanded that the State government fulfil the demands of 42,000 nominal muster roll (NMR) workers in the municipal and engineering wings across the State.

“Regularisation has been one of the long pending demands of the NMR workers and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to fulfil the demand long ago,” they said.

At a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday, the APMWEF representatives said that they are going to launch a series of protests starting from June 25 and announced their action plan.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy many times said that there is no difference between contract and outsourced employees as both are equally qualified, but is not treating them equally when it comes to regularising their services. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promises even after four years, and the government also failed to provide equal pay for equal work to outsourced employees. The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi too ignored the promises made to outsourced workers, he said.

He demanded salaries to NMR workers through 010 Head Account, equal pay for equal work, regularisation of the contract and outsourced workers, health and risk allowance to engineering workers, welfare schemes, ₹18,500 salary for Clap vehicle drivers, EPF, ESI, retirement benefits and leave encashment to the workers.

APMWEF vice-presidents N.Y. Nayudu, and T. Nukaraju, secretaries B. Muthyala Rao, U. Raju and others were present.

