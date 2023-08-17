Municipal workers in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati agitate for regularisation of services

August 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ONGOLE

Municipal workers and employees staged a sit-in at the busy Addanki bus stand centre here on Thursday to press their demands including equal pay for equal work.

The agitators, led by Prakasam district convenor of Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation (APMWEF) K. Srinivasa Rao, also formed a human chain. They demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfil the promises made to them in the run up to the 2019 elections such as regularisation of contract and outsourced workers within six months of coming to power.

The workers also raised slogans demanding safety equipment for sanitary workers carrying out hazarduous cleaning works and also the provision of health and risk allowance. The protest would be intensified on August 24 with a ‘Vijayawada chalo‘ march if their demands are not met by then, he added.

The talks with Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh had been inconclusive, said district convenor of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) T. Srinivasulu. It was unfortunate that the government burdened the people by collecting garbage charges, he added.

Meanwhile, central trade unions, including the CITU, Telugu Nadu Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress and All India Federation of Trade Unions, backed the ongoing stir by the electricity employees to press their demands, which include pay hike, said CITU Prakasam district vice-president G.V. Konda Reddy.