Municipal workers in Andhra Pradesh threaten to go on strike from October 2

August 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The municipal employees and workers from across the State led by the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees Federation (APMWEF) staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Thursday, demanding that the government resolve their issues immediately.

The municipal workers across the State will go on strike from October 2 if the government fails to regularise the contract employees, increase the salary of CLAP auto drivers and resolve other issues by then, APMWEF State general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao said.

Participating in the protest, CITU State general secretary Ch. Narsingarao said that any employee who worked for more than 240 days a year should be hired on a permanent basis as per the laws and the municipal employees and workers were demanding the government to implement the law.

The government should also pay the workers a minimum salary of ₹26,000 as per rules, he said, adding that the municipal workers would revolt against the government if it failed to fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the government had failed to respond properly even as the workers had been protesting for a month now, adding that thousands of workers took part in the ‘Maha Dharna’ in their respective districts.

APMWEF president K. Nagabhushan, vice-president B. Somaiah, secretary T. Nukaraju and others also took part in the dharna.