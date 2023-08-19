HamberMenu
Municipal workers and employees to organise ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ march on August 24

August 19, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA 

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal employees and workers across Andhra Pradesh will take part in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ march on August 24 to demand a solution to their long-pending issues. 

Led by Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees Federation, the workers have been demanding release of salaries to municipal contract and outsourced employees; regularisation of contract and outsourced employees; implementation of the old pension; risk allowance to engineering workers and employees; a salary of ₹18,500 for CLAP auto drivers. 

They have been agitating against the delay in the fulfilment of the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. There are about 40,000 municipal workers in 123 urban local bodies in the State.

