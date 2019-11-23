Municipal teachers in State allege diversion of funds, demand probe

Alleging misappropriation of funds allocated to equip municipal high schools in the State with technological tools for introduction of Foundation Course in 2016, leaders of the Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) have demanded a probe insisting that the audit report be made public.

In 2016 when the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) was in power and P. Narayana was the Minister for Municipal Administration, the Chandrababu Naidu government introduced IIT syllabus in municipal high schools and released huge funds for purchase of computers and other machinery necessary to impart training to the students. Leaders of the MTF allege that a large part of these funds was diverted and the audit report had not been released.

‘Lesser qualified serving in the post’

Quoting unofficial reports, they said only around 150 urban local bodies in the State had IAS officers or Group-I officer as Municipal Commissioners while many other local bodies had lesser qualified candidates serving in the post, occupied by them by virtue of their seniority.

“Such officials are contributing to the policies that are being implemented in the municipal schools today,” said MTF State president S. Ramakrishna. He said one cannot expect a good result when such officials review education policies.

Pointing to the fact that funds to the tune of ₹50 crore were now released for development of the school infrastructure, the union leaders said the government should first find out if the money given earlier was spent in the right way.

They also took exception to the fact that persons from non-academic background were appointed to the five-member committee constituted to assess and suggest policy changes. They accused former Director of Municipal Administration Kannababu of taking ‘unilateral’ stand on key issues, which, they said resulted in 10% drop in the student strength in these schools.

The MTF members appealed to Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene and look into their problems.