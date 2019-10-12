Municipal teachers allege raw deal

Alleging bias against the teachers of municipal schools in the State, leaders of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation (MTF) have demanded decentralisation of the education sector by categorising urban and rural schools.

“We always get a raw deal in allocation of funds, appointments and a few other key issues,” alleged S. Ramakrishna, State president, MTF. Pointing to the fact that the Zilla Parishad schools were created through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment while municipal schools were introduced through the 74th Constitutional Amendment, he said the two had separate set of managements and service rules. But the authorities concerned would always review the affairs of the School Education Department and implement common policies for both.

“We have never been given our due recognition,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Citing glaring disparities in other issues as well, he said implementation of pension scheme was a case in point. While Government Provident Fund (GPF) scheme was being implemented for teachers of municipal schools at Punganuru in Chittoor district and Markapuram in Prakasam district, the remaining civic schools in the State had private schemes.

Then there were cases of teachers in Bapatla in Guntur district, Guduru in Nellore district and Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam district who were not covered under any provident fund scheme at all.

Separate directorate

In Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare schools, the headmasters were also the salary drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs), but the same was not the case with municipal schools. Each Municipal Commissioner had around 3,000 staff and even a small problem in salary disbursement sometimes resulted in delayed payments to all of them.

The municipal schools did not have any effective supervision system and thus the government should initiate measures to establish a separate Municipal Education Directorate, he said, suggesting that Intermediate course be introduced in municipal schools that had more than 100 students in the 10th class.

He also proposed merger of Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad schools with the municipal schools to strengthen the municipal education sector.