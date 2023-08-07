HamberMenu
Municipal staff stage protest in Vijayawada seeking fulfilment of poll promises by CM

APMWEF calls for ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on August 17 to intensify their agitation

August 07, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal employees staging a protest at Dharna Chowk, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Municipal employees staging a protest at Dharna Chowk, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Municipal workers and employees demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should fulfil the promises he made to them before the elections.

Led by the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees’ Federation (APMWEF) and CITU, they staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, APMWEF State general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised equal pay for equal work, regularisation of contract and outsourced workers, welfare schemes for municipal workers, health and risk allowance for engineering workers, ₹18,500 salary for Clean Andhra Pradesh vehicle drivers but his government is deceiving the workers without fulfilling the promises.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that contract and outsourcing were both the same and promised to regularise the outsourced workers but never considered doing so, he said.

He said the federation would continue to protest the government’s inaction and on August 17, a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ programme would be attended by workers from all over the State.

CPI (M) State leader Ch. Babu Rao said that it was not right on the part of the government to discriminate against municipal workers and employees. The government had been imposing a burden on the public in the name of garbage charges, he said. Similar protests were organised across the State.

