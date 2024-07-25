ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal School in Nellore turns boozers’ hangout at night

Published - July 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Nellore

Women in the neighbourhood complain to political leaders; night patrolling has begun in the area, say police

N.S.Chowdary

Police personnel enquiring about the boozers’ menace on the Municipal High School premises at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Nellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Municipal High School at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Nellore district has become a favourite hangout for boozers, creating problems for students and women in the neighbourhood.

The residents nearby complain that the school campus is abuzz at night with groups of people consuming liquor and ganja.

The women from the neighbourhood recently poured out their woes before the leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the latter visited the locality.

TDP leaders Guddeti Chenchaiah, Jilani and Aslam visited the school in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. They assured the women of stringent action against the miscreants.

The video clips of the women complaining to the political leaders went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the TDP leaders urged the Fifth-Town Police Station officials to respond immediately. As per the orders of higher authorities, Sub-inspectors Bhavani and Srinivas inspected the school and spoke to the women.

“No direct complaint has been registered by the school teachers or the women yet. This issue came to our notice through social media platforms. We have started night patrolling in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. We will monitor the surrounding areas of the school from time to time,” Fifth-Town Circle Inspector P. Venkata Narayana told The Hindu.

He said that patrolling would be intensified in the area. “Strict action will be taken against those who engage in anti-social activities on the school premises. We have advised the people in the neighbourhood to alert us whenever they find boozers in the area,” he added.

