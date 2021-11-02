Municipal polls may cast shadow on farmers’ padayatra

SPs told to ensure law and order during the 45-day programme

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections to municipalities, several panchayats and some wards in the State is likely to impact the 45-day ‘Maha Padaytra’ by the farmers of Amaravati against the government’s move of setting up three capitals in the State, which began at Thullur on Monday.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued notifications for the elections to some wards in the municipal corporations in Nellore and Visakhapatnam, 12 municipalities, 23 wards in municipalities and panchayats in the State. The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted permission for the padayatra with some conditions, including the MCC or any other conditions laid down by the State Election Commission (SEC) if any, in the areas the padayatra would pass from November 1 to December 17.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang instructed the Guntur Urban, Guntur Rural, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati Urban Superintendents of Police (SPs) to make the necessary bandobust and take all measures to maintain the law and order during the padayatra. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury extended support to the padayatra. She drove a tractor for some time and participated in the yatra.

“The Congress will always be with farmers. The agitation has reached 684 days and the issue will be taken to the notice of the Centre,” said the former Khammam Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the police have arranged tight security at the bus and railway stations and in the villages on the Krishna river bund in view of the padayatra.