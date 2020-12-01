Municipal Law Bill passed with voice vote

It makes way for amending the property tax structure; it will not burden people much: Botcha

The Assembly passed a Bill paving the way for the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University in the State on Tuesday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries S. Appalraju, who introduced the Bill, said the university was aimed at developing human resources required for development of aqua and fisheries sectors.

The Assembly also passed the Andhra Pradesh Animal Feed (Regulation of Manufacture, Quality Control, sale and Distribution) Bill-2020.

The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill-2020 was passed by voice vote.

Explaining the features of the Bill, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said it proposed to amend the property tax structure by effecting a nominal hike. “The burden on people living in 375 sft area will just be ₹50 per annum,” he said.

Th Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, was introduced in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Excise K. Narayana Swamy tabled the Bill.

The Minister also introduced the Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Andhra Pradesh Tax on Professions, Trade, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On behalf of Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Mr. Satyanarayana moved the Andhra Pradesh State Agricultural Council Bill, 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishna Das tabled the Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non- Agricultural Purposes) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath introduced the Andhra Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation Bill, 2020.