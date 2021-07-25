‘Municipal council should unanimously oppose tax hike’

CPI(M) senior leader Ch. Babu Rao has demanded that the municipal council pass a unanimous resolution that the new tax regime and user charges on garbage collection would not be implemented in the city.

Addressing a press conference along with CPI(M) floor leader B. Satya Babu and D. Kasinath, Mr. Babu Rao said that the VMC decided to hold a council meet on July 28 to discuss the new tax system as per G.O. 198 and user charges. He said all the corporators, irrespective of parties, should oppose the tax hike and send the resolution passed in the council to the State government.

He said thousands of objections received against the tax hike should be considered by the government and the council.