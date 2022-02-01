Municipal council seeks dist. headquarter status for Hindupur

ANANTAPUR

01 February 2022 01:11 IST

TDP councillors threaten to resign if govt. did not concede to their demand

The Hindupur Municipal Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution asking the State government to designate Hindupur town as the headquarters of the proposed new Sri Sathya Sai district.

The council, led by Chairperson Indraja, held an emergency meeting on Monday where the members highlighted the infrastructural facilities available in and around Hindupur and as to why it should be the new district headquarters, not Puttaparthi.

Telugu Desam Party councillors threatened to resign from their posts if the government did not concede to their demand.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSRCP councillors, along with the chairperson, said that they would represent to District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan. Later, a delegation from the town would also meet the Chief Minister to explain the rationale behind their demand, the chairperson added.

Those who were in favour of declaring Hindupur as the headquarters said that Puttaparthi was a religious centre and its serenity should not be disturbed.

Others added that they were not opposed to Puttaparthi as the headqaurters, but added that Hindupur was more industrially developed and had a government hospital, and other offices and educational institutions.

Balakrishna adds voice to the chorus

Hindupur MLA and cine actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who had welcomed the formation of the new district, also added his voice to the chorus for Hindupur as the headquarters.

‘Good connectivity’

Pointing out further plus-points, Mr. Balakrishna said Bangalore airport was just an one-hour journey from Hindupur, and the town had railway connectivity as also two national highways that ensure lesser journey time to any part of the newly-formed district..