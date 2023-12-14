Municipal Corporation of Tirupati approves ₹346 crore budget estimate for 2024-25

December 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has approved the ₹378 crore budget estimate for the financial year 2024-25, at a special meeting held here on Thursday.

TTD trust board chairman and local MLA B. Karunakar Reddy took part in the council meeting as a special invitee and hailed the approval as a reflection of the council’s determination to develop the city.

“The newly-developed roads have been given traditional names such as Candadai Ramanuja Iyengar Marg, Achyuta Devaraya Marg, Vaikhanasa Agama Marg, Pancharatra Agama Marg and Kanaka Dasa Marg, reflecting the city’s spiritual ethos,” said Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy.

The civic body has also allocated ₹1.99 crore to execute repairs at the Telugu Ganga pump house and ₹34.6 crore towards payment of wages to over 1,500 workers employed on an outsourcing basis.