Municipal Commissioner orders removal of encroachments along Peekalavagu in Guntur

Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu has asked the officials to enhance safety and cleanliness measures along Peekalavagu canal.

During an inspection of Devapuram and Cobaldpet areas on October 29 (Tuesday), Mr. Sreenivasulu emphasised the need for constructing culverts and erecting railings along the canal to prevent encroachments and mitigate flood risks.

Referring to the damaged culverts, he instructed the engineering officials to prepare proposals for constructing new ones along with railings.

Pointing out that encroachments along the canal were causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, he asked the urban planning officials to remove them.

“These encroachments are obstructing the traffic on the main road. The illegally constructed ramps and stairways should be removed immediately,” the Municipal Commissioner said.

Further, Mr. Sreenivasulu said that garbage should be collected by sanitation workers daily, adding that residents should be fined for dumping waste along roads and into drains.

Secretaries were instructed to conduct field visits within their respective wards daily, while silt workers were told to clear the major drains regularly.

The GMC Commissioner called for coordinated efforts to maintain sanitation and improve flood safety in Guntur.

