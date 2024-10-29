GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Municipal Commissioner orders removal of encroachments along Peekalavagu in Guntur

GMC officials are instructed to impose fines on the residents who dump waste on roads and into drains

Published - October 29, 2024 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
GMC Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspecting a drainage canal in Guntur on Tuesday.

GMC Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu inspecting a drainage canal in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Sreenivasulu has asked the officials to enhance safety and cleanliness measures along Peekalavagu canal.

During an inspection of Devapuram and Cobaldpet areas on October 29 (Tuesday), Mr. Sreenivasulu emphasised the need for constructing culverts and erecting railings along the canal to prevent encroachments and mitigate flood risks.

Referring to the damaged culverts, he instructed the engineering officials to prepare proposals for constructing new ones along with railings.

Pointing out that encroachments along the canal were causing flooding in the area during heavy rains, he asked the urban planning officials to remove them.

“These encroachments are obstructing the traffic on the main road. The illegally constructed ramps and stairways should be removed immediately,” the Municipal Commissioner said.

Further, Mr. Sreenivasulu said that garbage should be collected by sanitation workers daily, adding that residents should be fined for dumping waste along roads and into drains.

Secretaries were instructed to conduct field visits within their respective wards daily, while silt workers were told to clear the major drains regularly.

The GMC Commissioner called for coordinated efforts to maintain sanitation and improve flood safety in Guntur.

Published - October 29, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.