Municipal Commissioner makes surprise checks at midnight

VIJAYAWADA

20 December 2021 00:29 IST

Prasanna Venkatesh inspects ongoing works and the condition of roads and drains in various areas of the city till 3 a.m.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspected various areas of the city during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on a two-wheeler along with other officials.

Mr. Venkatesh began the ‘intensive night inspection’ around 12 a.m. and took stock of the ongoing works and condition of the roads and drains in various areas until 3 a.m.

He visited the eat street where works of lighting, seating plaza, glow sign board and others were being carried out.

He also visited Jammi Chettu centre, Siddhartha Public School road, Mother Teresa Junction, Mahanadu road, ESI Hospital road, BRTS road, Mutyalampadu, Ayodhya Nagar, Errakatta, Besand Road and other areas.

Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar Rao and Superintending Engineer P.V.K. Bhaskar were among those who accompanied the Commissioner during the inspections.