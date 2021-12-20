Andhra Pradesh

Municipal Commissioner makes surprise checks at midnight

VMC commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh interacting with sanitation workers during inspection of various areas on the early hours of Sunday in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inspected various areas of the city during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on a two-wheeler along with other officials.

Mr. Venkatesh began the ‘intensive night inspection’ around 12 a.m. and took stock of the ongoing works and condition of the roads and drains in various areas until 3 a.m.

He visited the eat street where works of lighting, seating plaza, glow sign board and others were being carried out.

He also visited Jammi Chettu centre, Siddhartha Public School road, Mother Teresa Junction, Mahanadu road, ESI Hospital road, BRTS road, Mutyalampadu, Ayodhya Nagar, Errakatta, Besand Road and other areas.

Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar Rao and Superintending Engineer P.V.K. Bhaskar were among those who accompanied the Commissioner during the inspections.


