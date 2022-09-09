Municipal Commissioner inspects drainage system in Vizianagaram

ADVERTISEMENT
Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu on Friday directed the officials to improve drainage system immediately for the smooth outflow of rainwater in the city.
In the backdrop of incessant rains in the last few days, he visited the Kanyakaparameswari temple premises, Burlipeta, Rangireeju street and other places to observe the condition of the drainage system. He expressed displeasure over the stagnation of rainwater in many places.
Municipal Health Officer K. Satyanarayana and other officials accompanied him.
