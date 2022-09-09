Municipal Commissioner inspects drainage system in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao September 09, 2022 18:56 IST

He expresses displeasure over stagnation of rainwater at many places in city

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner R.Sriramulu Naidu inspecting drainage system in Fort City on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Municipal Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu on Friday directed the officials to improve drainage system immediately for the smooth outflow of rainwater in the city. In the backdrop of incessant rains in the last few days, he visited the Kanyakaparameswari temple premises, Burlipeta, Rangireeju street and other places to observe the condition of the drainage system. He expressed displeasure over the stagnation of rainwater in many places. Municipal Health Officer K. Satyanarayana and other officials accompanied him.



