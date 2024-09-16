GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana collects LPS consent agreement documents from Amaravati farmers

After completing the LPS, the government will go for land acquisition if required, he says

Published - September 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana

While collecting the Land Pooling Scheme consent agreements from farmers at Penumaka Village in Amaravati capital region on Monday, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana assured that the government would take pro-farmer decisions as they have been sacrificing their lands for the construction of the capital city for the State.

Meka Venkata Reddy, Kallam Anitha, Meka Subba Reddy and Meka Lakshma Reddy gave their lands to an extent of 7.2 acres to the APCRDA under the LPS to the Minister at their houses.

With an intention to give confidence among farmers, who are giving lands under the LPS, the Minister himself visited the houses of them and collected the consent documents. On this occasion, he answered the doubts and questions of the farmers.

Despite the APCRDA pooled more than 30,000 acres between 2014 and 2015 from the farmers in Amaravati capital city, still about 3,000 acres need to be collected. As the previous YSRCP did not wish to develop the Amaravati capital city, it did not collect the remaining lands. Hence the present NDA government has again started this exercise. Mr. Narayana said that after completing the LPS, the government would go for land acquisition if required.

