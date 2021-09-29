Andhra Pradesh

Mundra heroin case | YSR Congress misleading public on Andhra Pradesh Connection: Vanamadi Kondababu

Former Telugu Desam party (TDP) Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Kondababu on Wednesday demanded that city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy should reveal the purpose and details of his foreign tour in August.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference in Kakinada, Mr. Kondababu has alleged: “Chandrasekhar Reddy’s foreign trip has something to do with the case related to the seizure of heroin at Mundra port”.

The State government had launched a scathing verbal attack on Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan only to divert the attention from the State’s connection with the heroin case”, said Mr. Kondababu.

“Kakinada city, which is known as ‘Andhra Madras’ for its peaceful environment, has lost its sheen during the YSR Congress rule. The credit for recognition of Kakinada as a ‘Smart City” goes to our party”, added Mr. Kannababu.


