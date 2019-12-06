Mumbai prof. receives ₹3 crore grant for research

Vidita Ashok Vaidya from the Biological Sciences Department of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, was the first recipient of the Sree Ramakrishna Paramhansa Research Grant.

Prof. Vaidya received the grant worth ₹3 crore in the city on Friday for pursuing her research in the effects of trauma on a person’s lifespan, both psychologically and neurologically, and if a dietary intervention was possible in ameliorating the condition.

“According to the World Health Organisation, morbidity deaths in Africa and South-East Asia will rise by 20% in 2020. Hence it is our responsibility to find out methods to reduce the percentage,” she said.

The grant, which was awarded by the founders of Sree Padmavathi Venkateswara Foundation, C. Nageswara Rao and C. Sudha, was a first-of-its-kind grant to pursue research for scientific and technological advances in the country. The grant would be given to the recipient over three years. The foundation, which launched the grant in the city inivited a panel of scientists from across the country and screened around 110 applicants, further choosing Prof. Vaidya as this year’s recipient. The Foundation announced that it would continue its grant of ₹3 crore every year.

“Over the years, we have witnessed the lack of funding from the government for research purposes, which is the bread and butter of any research scholar. Thee only way to encourage research, thereby achieving breakthroughs in the field of technology, agriculture and physical sciences, the corporate organisations must come forward to facilitate research,” said Mr. Rao.

“The grant is given to the person with an agenda to ensure contribution to nation-building, thereby enriching lives of the people,” he added.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Shekhar C. Mande, who was the chief guest, congratulated the recipient for the grant and said that such a gesture by the Foundation would encourage many scientists to come forward and contribute to the scientific field.

“Scientific research is very much required in our country. The spirit of inquiry should not fade away and private philanthropists must come forward to keep the practice of research going,” he said.