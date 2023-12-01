ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-based company donates wind turbine to TTD

December 01, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai-based Vish Wind Infrastructure Limited on Friday donated an electricity generating wind turbine worth ₹5 crores to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The turbine has the capacity to generate around 18 lakh units of electricity, thus help the TTD save over a crore annually. The company had earlier donated two wind turbines with a combined capacity of generating 1.03 megawatts of electricity to TTD besides shouldering its management and maintenance costs.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy along with senior engineering officials inspected the ongoing installation works at the GNC area. JEO Sada Bharghavi, Nageswar Rao, and S.R. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, among others were present.

