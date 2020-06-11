Multivitamin syrup distributed in Chandragiri

In an attempt to building immunity among the residents of Chandragiri amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has made arrangements for the distribution of multivitamin syrup among 1.60 lakh households in the constituency.

He has distributed Vitamin C lozenges and homoeopathic tablets in the past. Multivitamin syrup were brought by three trucks and Mr. Bhaskar Reddy launched the distribution at Mukkoti temple at Thondavada village near Tirupati on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s call to boost the immunity of people to fight the virus and announced that ‘Do it yourself yoga’ books would be distributed to encourage people to practise yoga to stay fit and healthy.

Containment zones

Later in the day, the Government Whip visited the containment zones in Mungilipattu and Chandragiri villages from where new cases have emerged recently. He asked the village secretariat staff, volunteers and officials to follow social distancing norms and use sanitisers before reaching out to the people in the affected areas.