Andhra Pradesh

Multivitamin syrup distributed in Chandragiri

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy distributing multivitamin syrup at Thondavada.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy distributing multivitamin syrup at Thondavada.  

‘1.60 lakh households will be benefited’

In an attempt to building immunity among the residents of Chandragiri amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has made arrangements for the distribution of multivitamin syrup among 1.60 lakh households in the constituency.

He has distributed Vitamin C lozenges and homoeopathic tablets in the past. Multivitamin syrup were brought by three trucks and Mr. Bhaskar Reddy launched the distribution at Mukkoti temple at Thondavada village near Tirupati on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s call to boost the immunity of people to fight the virus and announced that ‘Do it yourself yoga’ books would be distributed to encourage people to practise yoga to stay fit and healthy.

Containment zones

Later in the day, the Government Whip visited the containment zones in Mungilipattu and Chandragiri villages from where new cases have emerged recently. He asked the village secretariat staff, volunteers and officials to follow social distancing norms and use sanitisers before reaching out to the people in the affected areas.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 12:38:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/multivitamin-syrup-distributed-in-chandragiri/article31807737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY