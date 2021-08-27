Multiple raids yield huge haul of red sanders

KADAPA

27 August 2021 20:14 IST

The Kadapa police stumbled upon a huge haul of red sanders as the sleuths carried out raids in three different places in the district on Friday.

Five persons were arrested and 10 red sanders logs were seized along with a car and a motorcycle at Ranibaavi on Mydukur-Badvel highway. Similarly, the Kalasapadu police nabbed six suspected smugglers and seized eight logs from them. The third raid was by the Railway Kodur police who zeroed in on the Reddemma Poduvanka area and arrested two persons and seized four logs from them.

The district top brass has announced to invoke P.D. Act on the smugglers, in view of their repeated attempts.

