Multi-storied structure in a crammed Tirupati lane goes up in flames

June 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A multi-storied building owned by a retail outlet selling photo frames went up in flames near Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on June 16 (Friday).

The structure is a narrow vertical building abutting the intersection of two crammed lanes, viz., Govindaraja Car Street and Govindaraja North Mada Street, located a few metres away from the Tirupati railway station in the old city area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the mishap as the staff and customers evacuated the building as soon as the fire broke out. The building serves as an assembling unit-cum-sales outlet of photo frames

Though the cause of the fire is not immediately known, it spread rapidly to all the floors in no time. The heatwave and the wind helped the fire spread even to the third building. However, the building in the middle remained unaffected as it had fewer floors.

Apart from ready-to-sell portraits, the building also reportedly housed a large quantity of raw materials such as plywood sheets, cardboards, adhesive resin and similar flammable material that is believed to have aggravated the spread of fire.

As the building is located a stone’s throw from the huge wooden chariot belonging to Sri Govindaraja temple, it was initially feared that the fire might spread to the chariot too. However, the TTD sources later clarified that it remained unaffected. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after several hours of firefighting.

The location has several such narrow and vertical structures precariously close to the temple and it has always remained a cause of concern. In view of the mishap, the panicked residents of the four streets encircling the temple have renewed their appeal to the civic authorities to check for adherence to building and fire safety norms.

