Multi-speciality hospitals to come up in all Agency areas across Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said that multi-speciality hospitals will be set up under the purview of all seven ITDAs in the State.

The Minister along with Polavaram MLA Tellam Bala Raju, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana and other officials visited the site selected for construction of a multi-speciality hospital in the village on Monday.

Mr. Srinivas said the proposed hospital would be constructed in ten acres at a cost of ₹75 crore. The multi-speciality hospital would provide treatment to the tribal and non-tribal people staying in Polavaram, Buttaigudem, Jeelugumilli, and Kukunoor mandals, he said.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on providing better treatment for tribal people in the Agency areas. The government would set up 16 more medical colleges, in addition to the existing 11.

The Minister directed the Collector to fill up the vacant posts in the local primary health centre and asked the doctors to be available in the hospital.

Inspects CHC

The Deputy Chief Minister inspected the Buttaigudem Community Health Centre (CHC) and enquired the patients about the facilities. At a review meeting, Mr. Srinivas asked the doctors to take measures to prevent communicable diseases to the villagers during the ongoing rainy season.

District Medical and Health Officer Sunanda, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Shankar, Indian Red Cross Society chairman M. Jaya Prakash, AP Medical Council board member D. Vara Prasad, Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer Y.N. Prasanna Lakshmi and other officers were present.