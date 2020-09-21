Multi-speciality hospital to come up in Parvatipuram

‘The facility will provide hassle-free services for tribal people’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Health, Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas(Alla Nani) on Monday said that a multi-speciality hospital is coming up soon in Parvatipuram in Vizianagaram district to ensure hassle-free services to those living in far-off places.

Reviewing various sites for its construction here and in Palakonda and Sithampet of Srikakulam too, the Minister, accompanied with Deputy Chief Ministers Pamula Pushpa Srivani and Dharmana Krishnadas, said that the government would spend ₹49 crore on the project for which foundation stone would be laid within a month.

Parvatipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer R. Kurmanath informed the Ministers of the free availability of lands in the tribal belt, who would be the chief beneficiaries of the project.

When Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari told them the GGH was wanting in better facilities, Mr. Nani assured her that the government would release ₹186 crore to upgrade them at par with corporate hospitals.

“For the first time, the government is going to establish 16 multi-speciality hospitals and 16 medical colleges in remote areas for the benefit of tribals,” said Mr. Nani.

He said facilities at many government hospitals have been improved with the support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Highlighting the issues of kidney patients in Palasa, Minister for Fisheries Sidiri Appala Raju sought release of more funds to improve facilities at primary health centres in the district.

Srikakulam Collector J.Nivas, Sithampet ITDA Project Officer Ch.Sridhar were present.