Multi-speciality Apollo hospital opened in Chirala

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited(AHLL),a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Group, has opened a multi-speciality hospital, Apollo Spectra Hospital, in Chirala on August 8, Thursday.

Manikyamma, a renowned gynaecologist from Chirala, inaugurated the 50-bed hospital, which is the 23rd in the chain of Apollo Spectra Hospital. It has 13 ICU beds, five emergency beds, and three paediatric ICU beds, alongside 19 rooms and two general wards.

The specialities at the hospital include General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Medicine, Chest Medicine, Anesthesia and Critical Care, Nephrology, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Radiology, ENT, Dermatology, and Psychiatry.

People in Chirala and neighbouring areas would no longer need to travel to Ongole, Guntur, Hyderabad or Chennai in search of top-notch medical care, doctors from Apollo said.

Bapatla MLA V. Narendra Varma said the setting up of Apollo Hospitals in Chirala would make the city a destination for the best medical care, a long felt need of the people in the region.