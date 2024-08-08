GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multi-speciality Apollo hospital opened in Chirala

The facility has 13 ICU, five emergency and three paediatric ICU beds besides 19 rooms and two general wards

Published - August 08, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited(AHLL),a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Group, has opened a multi-speciality hospital, Apollo Spectra Hospital, in Chirala on August 8, Thursday.

Manikyamma, a renowned gynaecologist from Chirala, inaugurated the 50-bed hospital, which is the 23rd in the chain of Apollo Spectra Hospital. It has 13 ICU beds, five emergency beds, and three paediatric ICU beds, alongside 19 rooms and two general wards.

The specialities at the hospital include General and Laparoscopic Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Medicine, Chest Medicine, Anesthesia and Critical Care, Nephrology, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Radiology, ENT, Dermatology, and Psychiatry.

People in Chirala and neighbouring areas would no longer need to travel to Ongole, Guntur, Hyderabad or Chennai in search of top-notch medical care, doctors from Apollo said.

Bapatla MLA V. Narendra Varma said the setting up of Apollo Hospitals in Chirala would make the city a destination for the best medical care, a long felt need of the people in the region.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.