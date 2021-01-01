Multi-purpose facility centres under RBKs soon

Chief Minister wants the facilities to become available by 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government would set up Multi Purpose Facility Centres (MPFCs), including for agricultural marketing and food processing, under the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the State at an estimated cost of ₹10,235 crore.

During a review meeting on Dr. YSR RBKs, agricultural marketing, food processing and Amul project here on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the construction of MPFCs should start in March 2021 and be completed in a year. The facilities include warehouses, drying platforms, collection centres, cold rooms for storage, custom hiring centres, primary processing centres, assaying equipment, bulk milk cooling units, cattle sheds and aqua infrastructure.

Supply schedule

The Chief Minister said the farmers should be informed about the time of supply of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides as soon as indents were placed for them, and displayed at RBKs.

He ordered that organic and natural farming methods should be brought under RBKs and they should be well publicised. Manufacturing units of biopesticides and biofertilizers should be encouraged at the village level.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said Nadu-Nedu scheme should be implemented in market yards and directed the officials to make proposals for modernisation of Rythu Bazaars across the State.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, zero budget natural farming adviser T. Vijaya Kumar, Agriculture Commissioner H. Arun Kumar and Special Commissioner for Marketing P.S. Pradyumna were among those present on the occasion.