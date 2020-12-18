Multi-lingual world poets’ meet in city from tomorrow

The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), in association with the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CIIL), Department of Language and Culture, Andhra Pradesh, and Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, is organising Amaravati Poetic Prism-2020, the sixth international multi-lingual poets meet on December 19 and 20.

Event covener D. Viziabhaskar, at a press conference, said K. Siva Reddy, recipient of Saraswati Samman and Kabir Samman and member of the Central Committee for Kendra Sahitya Akademi, will inaugurate the meet and release the International Multi-Lingual Poetry Anthology e-book.

Edited by Papineni Sivasankar and Mr. Vizaibhaskar, the anthology showcases 162 poems in 42 languages from 32 countries. The earlier editions of this anthology had been recognised by the India Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records.

CCVA CEO E. Sivanagi Reddy said delegates were coming from countries such as Albania, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Austria, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Canada, China, Croatia, Cuba, France, Germany, Ghana, Greek, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, U.K., U.S., Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

From within the country, the poets participating will present their works in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Hindustani, Kannada, Karbi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Mizo, Odia, Punjabi, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Sandeep Mandava, CEO, Malaxmi Properties Realcon Pvt ltd, said Vishnu Pandya, who is Chairman of Gujarat Sahitya Akademi, Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardees N. Gopi and Papineni Sivasankar, recipient of Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi Award D. Vizaibhaskar, Project Director, Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CIIL) D. Munirathnam Naidu, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Andhra Pradesh R. Mallikarjuna Rao, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana Mamidi Harikrishna and Chairperson, CCVA Y. Tejaswini will attend the inaugural session.

Deepa Balasubramanian, CEO, The Sedibus and moderator of the programme, said the valedictory session scheduled at 7 p.m. on December 20 would be addressed by Kolakaluri Enoch.