Multi-cuisine restaurant ‘Amaravati’ to replace YSRCP office in Kuppam!

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office in Kuppam, the constituency of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Chittoor district, which till recently buzzed with heightened political activity, is all set to make way for a multi-cuisine Indian restaurant titled, ‘Amaravati’.

The office located at the entrance of Kuppam town and close to the government hospital was the party’s busiest nerve centre during 2014-2024.

Even when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister from 2014-19, the office had attracted a large number of cadre from all over the constituency spread over Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Shantipuram, and Gudupalle mandals.

Party strongman and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s repeated vows to defeat Mr. Naidu in Kuppam had generated immense political heat, which made the office a hub. What had been a small office before 2019 was padded with technology and staff by the time Mr. Naidu’s term ended.

When the office was opened during Mr. Naidu’s stint, the land owner, a hardcore fan of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave it for free.

After the land owner’s demise due to cardiac arrest after he took part in the padayatra launched by Mr. Ramachandra Reddy covering the entire Kuppam region, the land came under the possession of his son, who charged a rental of ₹17,000 per month from the YSRCP.

Interestingly, the office remained under the control of Chittoor district party president K.J.R. Bharath, who is currently the sitting MLC.

For the first time in a decade, the party office looked deserted. It remained locked since the counting of votes began on June 4 afternoon following the party’s dismal show.

A few days ago, a flexi came up on the closed gates of the office announcing that a restaurant would be coming soon. Some temporary structures of the party were being demolished to accommodate the restaurant.

In the recent days, close to two dozen cadre of the YSRCP, who included MPTC and ZPTC members, and municipal councillors, joined the TDP.

In this backdrop, a few admirers of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attributed the “glory and decline” of the party office in Kuppam to Mr. Ramchandra Reddy, saying that had he not created hype of defeating Mr. Naidu in Kuppam, the closure of the party office now would have gone unnoticed.