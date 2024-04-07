ADVERTISEMENT

Mulapeta seaport will ensure speedy development of Srikakualm district, says Revenue Minister

April 07, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Chief Minister is keen to encourage all communities and formed corporations for them’

The Hindu Bureau

Arya Vysya Sangham leaders presenting a memento to Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Sunday said that Srikakulam district would witness speedy progress after the completion of Mulapeta seaport which was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore in Tekkali division. He addressed members of the Arya Vysya Sangham and felicitated senior auditor Tammana Bhaskar who was newly appointed as a director of the Arya Vysya Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the seaport would spur economic activity and provide livelihood opportunities in all places of the district. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen to encourage all communities and it was evident with the creation of exclusive corporations for each community. Arasavalli temple trust board member Mandavilli Ravi, Srikakulam Arya Vysa Sangham leader Mandavilli Gupta and others were present.

