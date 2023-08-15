HamberMenu
Mulapeta port will spur economic activity in Srikakulam district: Botcha Satyanarayana

New industries which are being set up with an estimated cost of ₹1,170 crore would create 1,500 job opportunities in Srikakulam district, says the Minister

August 15, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana saluting the national flag in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana saluting the national flag in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam district in-charge Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that the construction of Mulapeta seaport would ensure speedy development of the entire and provide many job opportunities for local youngsters.

The Education Minister hoisted the national flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations held in Srikakulam town on Tuesday. Addressing the gathering at the event, he said that the seaport being constructed at a cost of ₹4,361 crore would be ready soon with the speedy construction of four berths. He said 1,056 acres of land was being acquired for the rail-road connectivity.

The Minister hoped that many new industries which are being set up with an estimated cost of ₹1,170 crore would create 1,500 job opportunities in the district.

He said that the State government gives equal priority to welfare and development to minimise labour migration. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials attended the Independence Day celebrations.

The Minister also gave certificates to meritorious officials and representatives of various non-governmental organisations on the occasion.

