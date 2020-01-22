Andhra Pradesh

Mukul Rohatgi to defend govt. in capital case

The State government has engaged the services of senior legal counsel and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi to defend the case relating to the capital issue filed in the High Court.

The government issued G.O. No. 1 on Wednesday allocating ₹5 crore for the purpose. The government would pay Mr. Mukul Rohatgi ₹1 crore as advance.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court against the Central and State governments, seeking a direction to the State government to continue the developmental activities and current plans in the notified capital area of Amaravati.

The Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh opined that the services of Mr. Mukul Rohatgi, who is an expert in Constitutional Law, should be engaged as senior counsel to defend the case on behalf of the government.

After examining the suggestion, the government decided to engage the services of Mr. Mukul Rohatgi.

