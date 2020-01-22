Mukul Rohatgi to defend govt. in capital case

The State government has engaged the services of senior legal counsel and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi to defend the case relating to the capital issue filed in the High Court.
The government issued G.O. No. 1 on Wednesday allocating ₹5 crore for the purpose. The government would pay Mr. Mukul Rohatgi ₹1 crore as advance.
A writ petition was filed in the High Court against the Central and State governments, seeking a direction to the State government to continue the developmental activities and current plans in the notified capital area of Amaravati.
The Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh opined that the services of Mr. Mukul Rohatgi, who is an expert in Constitutional Law, should be engaged as senior counsel to defend the case on behalf of the government.
After examining the suggestion, the government decided to engage the services of Mr. Mukul Rohatgi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.