Mukkoti Ekadasi | Devotees offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples

December 23, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers on December 23 in Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples located at Ring Road, Balaji junction, Thotapalem, Ayyannapeta and others on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, considered to be the most auspicious day in the year.

The devotees formed long queues at northern entrance of respective temples from 4 p.m. onwards to have Uttaradwara darshan.

TTD temple at Balaji junction was seen with unprecedented rush. The temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and others made elaborate arrangements for hassle free darshan for everyone in spite of long queues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhisekham was performed to Astalakshmi Sametha Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Ayyannapeta. The trustees of the temple Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi made arrangements for the devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.