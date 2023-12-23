GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mukkoti Ekadasi | Devotees offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples

TTD temple at Balaji junction was seen with unprecedented rush. The temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and others made elaborate arrangements for hassle free darshan for everyone in spite of long queues

December 23, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Special prayers were offered to Lord Venkateswara at TTD temple in Vizianagaram on December 23, 2023.

Special prayers were offered to Lord Venkateswara at TTD temple in Vizianagaram on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers on December 23 in Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples located at Ring Road, Balaji junction, Thotapalem, Ayyannapeta and others on the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadasi, considered to be the most auspicious day in the year.

The devotees formed long queues at northern entrance of respective temples from 4 p.m. onwards to have Uttaradwara darshan.

TTD temple at Balaji junction was seen with unprecedented rush. The temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and others made elaborate arrangements for hassle free darshan for everyone in spite of long queues.

Abhisekham was performed to Astalakshmi Sametha Ishwarya Venkateswara Swamy temple located at Ayyannapeta. The trustees of the temple Durga Balaji and D. Umadevi made arrangements for the devotees.

