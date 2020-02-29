Mukesh Ambani meets Chief Minister

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli near here on Saturday.

Mr. Ambani was accompanied by his son. Rajya Sabha member Y.Vijaya Sai Reddy was also present.

First meeting

This was the first meeting the Reliance chief had with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office, the two had talks on economic development in the State and explored the possibilities of working together in the fields of health and education.

The Chief Minister explained the Reliance chief in detail about the initiatives of the State government in the fields of health and education.

Lasts for two hours

The meeting lasted for about two hours.