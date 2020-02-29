Andhra Pradesh

Mukesh Ambani meets Chief Minister

The two had talks on economic development in the State

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli near here on Saturday.

Mr. Ambani was accompanied by his son. Rajya Sabha member Y.Vijaya Sai Reddy was also present.

First meeting

This was the first meeting the Reliance chief had with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to a release by the Chief Minister’s Office, the two had talks on economic development in the State and explored the possibilities of working together in the fields of health and education.

The Chief Minister explained the Reliance chief in detail about the initiatives of the State government in the fields of health and education.

Lasts for two hours

The meeting lasted for about two hours.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 11:38:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mukesh-ambani-meets-chief-minister/article30953173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY