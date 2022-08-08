Muharram symbolises spirit of sacrifice: Governor

August 08, 2022 17:58 IST

‘It reminds us to embrace peace and spread the message of brotherhood’

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said that Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of Holy Prophet, who sacrificed his life at the altar of true belief.

“Muharram reminds us to embrace peace and spread the message of brotherhood and togetherness,” the Governor said.

Remembering goodness and sacrifice is the true meaning of Muharram, which symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, Mr. Harichandan said in a message on Monday.