Mugamma quietly leaves Tadepalli police station after staying there for four decades

“We tried in vain to know about the the family details of Mugamma. Our senior police personnel too inquired about her relatives, if any, in the village. She left our police family without giving any particulars,” a policeman of Tadepalli station said.

On Tuesday morning, Mugamma, as she was called by the police station staff, was found dead in her room on the police station premises. The staff performed her funeral in a traditional manner. Many constables bid tearful adieu to their ‘Amma’.

The CI, SI, ASI and other staff carried her body and paid tributes to her.

According to some retired police personnel of the station, the speech impaired woman was seen moving at Old Tadepalli police station some 40 years ago. She settled down in the station, cleaned the premises, fetch drinking water and did sundry works.

Police named her as ‘Mugamma’ and provided her shelter in a small room on the station premises. Staff in the station tried to gather her family details and inquired in the nearby villages in vain. “Nobody in the police station knew from where she was. But, she spent her entire life serving us in the station,” a constable recalled.

“Mugamma was like a senior staff in our station. She used to clean the rooms, do the work assigned to her and help us. Villagers say that her family members used to work in a private company, but could not give any details,” said a head constable at the police station.

After sometime, we stopped enquiring about her and she used to mingle with our police families in the quarters. She used to help women visitors to the station.

“We used to treat Mugamma like our ‘Amma’, took her to hospital in our police vehicle when she fell sick. The octogenarian was not diabetic and BP patient, and used to take whatever we offer”, recalled a police constable Babu Rao.

On knowing that Mugamma died, some retired police personnel, who worked in Tadepalli police paid respects to her and broke down. They recalled her services in the station.