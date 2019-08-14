Mudragada urges PM to clear Kapu quota Bill

Kapu movement leader and former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham dashed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him taking necessary steps to clear Andhra Pradesh BC Reservation Bill, which aims at providing five per cent reservation for Balija, Telaga, Ontari and Kapu communities.

The leader, in his letter on Tuesday, said that the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a Bill 33/2017 to provide reservation under Backward Classes (F) category to these communities on December 2, 2017. The Bill was sent to Union Home Ministry for concurrence after due approval by Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The Bill was still pending with Union Home Ministry, he said, adding,

“I humbly request your good selves to look into the matter favourably with large heart and give approval to the Bill at the earliest to help our poor community people, who are suffering in poverty and also fill their lives with a light of hope.”

Mr. Padmanabham recalled that the communities – Balija, Telaga, Ontari and Kapu – were provided with BC reservation up to 1956. The reservation to these communities was given during the British rule and it could be found in Gazette no.67 in the year 1915.

Revoked

Then Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy had done away with the reservation in 1956.

In 1961, the reservation was restored by then Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah through GO 3250, Mr. Padmanabham said.

Earlier, Mr. Padmanabam wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a month ago urging him to do justice to the Kapu community, and take forward the Kapu reservation process, which was left midway after passing a Bill in the Assembly.