Mudragada Kranthi and several GMC corporators join JSP

JSP president Pawan Kalyan exhorts them to contribute to the development of the State

Published - October 19, 2024 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Mudragada Kranthi and her husband Ravi Kiran joining the JSP in the presence of its president K. Pawan Kalyan, at the party office near Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Mudragada Kranthi, daughter of Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, and her husband Ravi Kiran were among scores of leaders who joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of its president K. Pawan Kalyan, at the party office, near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, on Octobter 19 (Saturday).

On the occasion, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he was happy that leaders from various parties believed in the JSP’s ideals and were joining it.

He exhorted them to contribute to the development of the State by participating in the implementation of programmes undertaken by his Ministry (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Environment, Forests and Science & Technology).

While calling the name of Ms. Kranthi, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he did not want her family to split, but then it was her choice to join the JSP in the wake of the 2024 elections.

It may be noted that Ms. Kranthi had objected to her father’s criticism of Mr. Pawan Kalyan before the elections, insisting that he was acting at the behest of YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his comments were in bad taste.

After Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s victory in the Pithapuram constituency, Mr. Padmanabham had announced that he was changing his name as ‘Padmanabha Reddy’, having lost the challenge to defeat him (the JSP chief).

Ms. Kranthi had met Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the run-up to the elections, but waited for things to settle before taking the plunge into the JSP.

Corporators from the Guntur Municipal Corporation Nimmala Venkataramana, S. Srinivasa Rao, Dhanalakshmi and Kanaka Durga, Jaggaiahpet municipal councillors K. Ramu, K. Anuradha, T. Prabhakar Rao, K. Siva Kumari, T. Naga Mani, S. Raja, P. Sundaramma, Sk. Sirajuddin, M. Saraswati and P. Rosaiah, and co-opted members Chaitanya Sarma and Khadar Basha, and Chandu Sambasiva Rao (Guntur) and K. Tataji (Amalapuram) were among those who joined the JSP.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, former MLAs Samineni Udaya Bhanu and Kilari Rosaiah were among those present.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

