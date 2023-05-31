ADVERTISEMENT

Much-needed new water treatment plant opens in Kurnool

May 31, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

Another 50 MLD plant sanctioned for the city by the State government under the AMURT scheme will soon be built at a cost of ₹ 115 crore, says Municipal Commissioner

Ramesh Susarla
Kurnool Mayor, along with other people representatives opening the new 15 MLD water treatment plant in Kurnool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

City Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah inaugurated a drinking water treatment plant with a 15 million litres per day (MLD) capacity at Munagalapadu pump house on Wednesday. The construction of the plant began on May 28, 2022. 

MPs S. Sanjeev Kumar and Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, MLAs Hafez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, and Jaradoddi Sudhakar and Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej were present.

The total potable water available for the city has increased to 90 MLD from the current 75 MLD with the addition of the new plant. However, Kurnool currently has a demand of 120 MLD, with many of the new areas added to the Municipal Corporation getting water once in three days.

Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej said another 50 MLD plant sanctioned for the city by the State government under the AMURT scheme would soon be built at a cost of ₹ 115 crore at Jagannathagutta close to the summer storage tank. 

“Once the plant construction is completed, the city will have a surplus of 20 MLD,” the Commissioner said.

With the new 15 MLD plant opening in a record time by the KMC engineers in 367 days, the officials hope to supply water every alternate day in extension areas as the total availability will go up to 90 MLD. 

