MSSRF seeks relief package for marine fishing communities

The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) has appealed to the State government to provide an immediate relief package for marine fishing communities compensating for the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The team of MSSRF scientists led by Principal Co-ordinator, Coastal Systems Research (Machilipatnam), R. Ramasubramanian, and technical staff from Kakinada has conducted a field-level study documenting the impact of the lockdown on the coastal fishing communities in the State.

“The day-to-day earnings of small-scale fisherfolk have been affected while the income of the fish vendors, mostly women, was greatly lost during the lockdown. The disturbance to the fish supply chain has led to the absence of livelihood for those associated with the ice plants,” Mr. Ramasubramanian said.

Annual ban

“This year, the marine fishing communities would have to stop the fishing activity for nearly 90 days as the 60-day annual ban comes into force from April 15 on the East Coast. Andhra Pradesh is one of the most affected States due to the absence of fishing activity for such a long gap,” added Mr. Ramasubramanian.

The MSSRF recommendations are being submitted to the respective State governments. The MSSRF has also recommended a special package for the marine fishing communities by the National Fisheries Development Board and the State Fisheries Department.