MSP will be paid to farmers, says Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has said the government is keen on ensuring that the farmers do not suffer losses as a result of the lockdown imposed following COVID-19 outbreak.

“The farmers will be paid Minimum Support Price (MSP), and those having complaints can dial 1902 or 1907 for remedial action,” Mr. Kannababu said while addressing the media here along with YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Friday.

Mr. Kannababu, who is also in-charge Minister for the district, admitted that there were certain problems in the procurement of bengal gram and pigeon pea. While the Centre wanted that the MSP be at 25%, we are seeking 50%. Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy is pursuing the matter with the Union Government in this regard, the Minister added.

The assistance of the Centre was sought for procurement of maize and corn. Measures were being taken to prevent middlemen from exploiting the tribal farmers by procuring the produce at cheap rates. The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) was being given special powers in this regard. He said there were 778 paddy purchase centres (PPCs) in the State.

Crop damage

Referring to the damage to the crops in some districts due to unseasonal rain during the last few days, Mr. Kannababu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting, sought a report on the extent of damages.

Mr. Kannababu explained that based on preliminary information, principal crops such as rice were destroyed in 13,548 hectares and horticulture crops such as banana in 1733.88 hectares.

Referring to the problem of procurement of the produce, the Minister said the government would bear the transportation cost of tomatoes, bananas and other crops to the markets

On the 20 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, the Minister said that four patients had been discharged and the remaining 16 were safe and undergoing treatment.

Saying there was no shortage of masks or PPEs in the district, he said the false propaganda on the social media would hit the morale of doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation and other frontline workers.

He said that all cardholders would be given ₹1,000 as relief as a part of the pandemic control measures.