year
MSP to a legal entitlement for farmers if Congress is voted to power, says Gidugu Rudra Raju

May 04, 2024 03:40 am | Updated 03:40 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237
Congress candidate from Rajamahendravaram City Lok Sabha seat Gidugu Rudra Raju during a rally. | Photo Credit: File photo

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Congress candidate from Rajamahndravaram Lok Sabha constituency Gidugu Rudra Raju on May 3 (Friday) said that the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. 

In its poll manifesto, the Congress has promised the MSP based on the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Committee, Said Mr Rudra Raju while interacting with vegetable farmers and traders in a market during his election campaign. Rajamahndravaram City Assembly seat candidate Boda Venkat accompanied Mr. Rudra Raju.  

“The MSP for crops will be a legal entitlement to farmers if the Congress is voted to power. In the urban areas, more market facilities will be created for farmers and traders,” he said.

0 / 0
